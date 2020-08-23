Gallen did not factor in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Giants. He allowed one run on three hits and four walks while striking out six over six innings.
Gallen extended his quality-start streak to five games despite walking four batters, the most since he issued five free passes in first start of 2020. Unfortunately, Arizona hitters have slipped back into a funk -- five runs in the last four games -- and gave the right-hander little support. Gallen has yet to factor in a decision in any of his six starts while pitching to a 2.25 ERA. He'll look for his first win Thursday at home against Colorado.
