Gallen (elbow) has begun playing catch, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
He is out with a UCL sprain, so we shouldn't be overly optimistic by the fact that he is playing light catch. Even if Gallen is able to return to the big-league rotation sometime this summer, he will be at risk of re-injury that could lead to surgery.
