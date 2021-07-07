Gallen (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander was placed on the injured list July 3 with a strained right hamstring, but his quick return to mound work is a good sign for his recovery. A return immediately after the All-Star break could be on the table if Gallen has a strong throwing session Wednesday.
