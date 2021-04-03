Gallen (forearm) threw a 39-pitch bullpen session Wednesday but did not throw any curveballs, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The Diamondbacks are hopeful that Gallen can next pitch in a simulated game in the next few days. The lack of curveballs is significant because that's the pitch on which he felt the pain in his forearm previously.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Out with hairline forearm fracture•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Sent for second opinion•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Scratched with sore forearm•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Pitches into fifth inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Takes next step•