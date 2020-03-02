Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Can't get past third inning
Gallen allowed three runs on one hit, one walk and a hit batsman while striking out four over 2.1 innings in Sunday's spring game against the Indians.
Gallen breezed through the first two innings Sunday, including three by strikeout. Things got dicey in the third when he walked then hit a batter before missing location on a fastball that Cleveland's Brayan Rocchio's turned into three-run home run. "I felt good, and all the pitches were coming out good," Gallen told Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com. "It's spring, so things are starting to come together, which is nice." Prior to the troublesome third, Gallen had retired 12 consecutive spring batters.
