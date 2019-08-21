Gallen has struggled to command his pitches during his time with the Diamondbacks, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

After walking 18 batters over 36.1 innings prior to the trade from Miami to Arizona, Gallen issued another 10 free passes in 15 innings with the D-backs. Despite the walks, the right-hander minimized damage, allowing just three runs. It may be a case where the young pitcher is trading the base on balls for the risk of making a costly mistake to a big-league hitter. "I think it's just you get up here and guys have better eyes," Gallen said. "They're patient hitters; they know what they're looking for. There's a little bit of give and take. You can go ahead and attack them, but at the same time you run the risk of making a mistake and the next thing you know it's three runs instead of just a guy on first base or a guy on first and second." Over his three starts with Arizona, Gallen has landed just 30 percent of his fastballs for strikes and 29 percent of his curveballs. He's lined up to next start Sunday on the road against the Brewers.