Gallen led the majors last season in the percentage of pitches landing on the edges of the strike zone, David Adler of MLB.com reports.

Gallen's stuff isn't overpowering, but his ability to skirt the edges of the zone, particularly early in the count, enabled him to be effective. Former pitching great Orel Hershiser, who is a color analyst for the Dodgers, likened his ability to command the edges to that of another pitching great, Greg Maddux, during an outing in which Gallen was shutting down the Dodgers. The ability to get to two strikes early sets up put-away pitches, which are typically outside the zone but not far enough for batters to take. Gallen posted a 2.75 ERA and 1.11 WHIP while fanning 10.2 per nine innings with stuff that Hershiser described as "nothing overwhelming, but fantastic edgy pitching." He or Madison Bumgarner are the leading candidates to be the Diamondbacks' Opening Day starter.