Gallen (elbow) threw a 32-pitch simulated game Monday and is scheduled for a bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old resumed mound work at the end of May and continues progressing through his throwing program. Assuming all goes well during the bullpen session, Gallen will throw in another simulated game this weekend. The right-hander should continue ramping up his workload and could rejoin the rotation by the end of June.