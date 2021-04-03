Gallen (forearm) completed a 60-plus pitch simulated game at the alternate training site Saturday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said the right-hander was throwing at "game-intensity," though it's unclear if he was able to throw any curveballs, which was the pitch on which he was previously feeling pain in his forearm. The 26-year-old is building up to a starter's workload after suffering a forearm stress fracture during the closing stages of spring training. Gallen will need to work his curveball back into the mix before being cleared for his season debut.

More News