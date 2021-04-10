Gallen (forearm) could return to start Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The Diamondbacks haven't yet determined a starter for Tuesday's matchup, but manager Torey Lovullo said that Gallen could end up starting the home game against Oakland. Gallen suffered a hairline fracture in his forearm late in camp but threw 67 pitches in an intrasquad game Wednesday and could be near his full pitch count if he makes his season debut Tuesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Throws Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Eighty pitches on tap in sim game•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Pitching Wednesday at alt site•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Completes simulated game•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Gets through bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Placed on 10-day IL•