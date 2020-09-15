Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Gallen was dealing with "a little bit of discomfort" with the fingernail of his pitching hand during Saturday's outing against the Mariners, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Lovullo said the fingernail did not play a significant role in what turned out to be Gallen's worst start of the season. The right-hander allowed a career-high seven runs on seven hits, including two home runs, and five walks over five innings. Gallen is expected to take his next turn Friday on the road against Houston.