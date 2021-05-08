Gallen didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Mets, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out five.

While the right-hander's control wavered and he threw only 57 of 96 pitches for strikes, Gallen was able to limit the damage and left the game in line for the win. He's produced two quality starts in his last three trips to the mound, and Gallen will take a 3.04 ERA and 32:14 K:BB through 26.2 innings into his next outing.