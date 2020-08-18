Gallen allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven innings in a no-decision against the Athletics.

Gallen, who threw 60 strikes among his 97 pitches, tossed his fourth consecutive quality start. He's yet to allow more than two runs in any of his five starts, but the right-hander is still seeking his first win. The next opportunity to get that first "W" is Saturday on the road in San Francisco.