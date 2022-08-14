Gallen (8-2) earned the win Saturday over the Rockies. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out six over seven shutout innings.

Gallen's won four of his last five starts, and three of them have featured the right-hander spinning seven scoreless frames. It's the second time in four starts he's blanked the Rockies this year. Gallen has given up three runs, 11 hits and six walks while striking out 19 through 19.2 innings in August. He owns a 2.94 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 120:35 K:BB through 125.1 innings this year, and he'll look to keep his momentum up next week in a projected road start versus the Giants.