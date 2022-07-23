Gallen (5-2) allowed two hits and struck out seven without walking a batter in seven innings, earning the win Friday over the Nationals.

Gallen opened the second half of the campaign with his most dominant performance of the season. Considering he issued multiple walks in each of his last five starts, his control was a standout part of this win. The stellar outing improved his ERA to 3.31 with a 1.02 WHIP and 96:28 K:BB across 100.2 innings in 18 starts this year. The 26-year-old right-hander is projected for a home start versus the Giants next week.