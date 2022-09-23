Gallen pitched eight innings against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks while striking out 13 batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Gallen was perfect through 3.2 frames before Will Smith got aboard on a flyball triple. Max Muncy followed with a run-scoring double, but those were the only two baserunners Gallen allowed in the masterful performance. The right-hander finished with a career-high 13 strikeouts and eight innings, but he was denied a victory when the Dodgers scored two runs off the Diamondbacks bullpen in the ninth. Despite the disappointing team outcome, it was another outstanding effort by Gallen, who has posted a 0.89 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 74:11 K:BB over 60.2 innings across his past nine starts.