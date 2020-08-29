Gallen (1-0) earned the win Friday against the Giants. He tossed seven innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and one walk while fanning five.

Gallen was originally expected to start Thursday against the Rockies, but he ended facing the Giants on Friday after the game against Colorado got postponed. The extra day of rest didn't affect Gallen, though, as the 25-year-old righty delivered another impressive outing. He's been Arizona's best starter by a wide margin this season, as he is yet to allow more than two earned runs in seven outings and owns an excellent 2.09 ERA in 2020.