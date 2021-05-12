Gallen (elbow) produced "encouraging" early test results Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Early indications by manager Tory Lovullo suggested that the UCL was the location of Gallen's elbow issue, a cause for concern with any pitcher, but especially an ace of Gallen's caliber. Further reports will reveal more about the righty's elbow and how much time he might miss. For now, he's on the 10-day DL and won't be starting for the Diamondbacks at least the next couple of times through the rotation.

