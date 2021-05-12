Gallen (elbow) produced "encouraging" early test results Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Early indications by manager Tory Lovullo suggested that the UCL was the location of Gallen's elbow issue, a cause for concern with any pitcher, but especially an ace of Gallen's caliber. Further reports will reveal more about the righty's elbow and how much time he might miss. For now, he's on the 10-day DL and won't be starting for the Diamondbacks at least the next couple of times through the rotation.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Goes to 10-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Delivers quality start Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Struggles in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Pitches complete game•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Takes no-decision in second start•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Fans eight in season debut•