Gallen (4-10) allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings, earning the win over the Rockies on Saturday.

Both of Gallen's runs allowed came on solo home runs by Sam Hilliard and Dom Nunez. It was the first time this season he earned the win in back-to-back appearances. The 25-year-old took a step back this year, finishing the season with a 4.30 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 139 strikeouts in 121.1 innings.