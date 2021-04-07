Gallen (forearm) is scheduled to throw 80 pitches in Wednesday's simulated game, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
This would seem to be the type of workload a pitcher would handle in his final tuneup before returning to the big-league rotation, but we should learn more about Gallen's next steps Thursday. Gallen threw 60-plus pitches in his most recent sim game last weekend, so he continues to trend in the right direction.
