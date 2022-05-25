Gallen didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 8-6 win against Kansas City, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Gallen served up an MJ Melendez two-run homer in the second inning and put three runners on in the sixth before departing, all of which came around to score. This was the 26-year-old's first start in eight turns permitting more than two earned runs, nearly doubling his ERA from 1.14 to 2.22, while the nine Royals Gallen put on easily eclipses his previous high of five. He'll look to rebound early next week against Atlanta.