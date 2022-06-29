Gallen allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts in five innings, taking a no-decision Tuesday versus the Padres.

Gallen gave up all six runs in the fifth inning, but he was let off the hook when the Diamondbacks rallied for seven runs over the final three frames. This was the third time Gallen's allowed six runs this year, but he hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his other 11 starts. He's posted a 3.32 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 73:21 K:BB across 76 innings overall. The right-hander will look to bounce back next week in a projected home start versus the Giants.