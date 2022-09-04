Gallen (11-2) earned the win during Sunday's 5-1 victory over Milwaukee, allowing two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

Gallen limited Milwaukee to one baserunner in each of the first, second and fourth innings and finished strong by retiring the final 11 batters he faced. The seven shutout frames extended Gallen's scoreless innings streak to 41.1 -- the eighth-longest streak of all time. During the six-start stretch, the 27-year-old has permitted 24 baserunners compared to 46 strikeouts and has lowered his ERA from 3.31 to 2.42, sixth-best among qualified starters. He's scheduled to take the mound again next weekend in Colorado.