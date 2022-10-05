Gallen (12-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings against the Brewers. He struck out six.

Gallen was not at his best Tuesday as he allowed two home runs for the only the second time this season and completed fewer than six innings for just the second time in his last 11 starts. The three walks allowed were also tied for his season high. Despite the rough go to end the year, his season was one to remember. He wraps up the campaign with a 2.54 ERA and 192 strikeouts over 184 innings.