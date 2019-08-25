Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Fans eight in loss
Gallen (2-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out eight as the Diamondbacks were blanked 4-0 by the Brewers.
Eric Thames and Trent Grisham hit back-to-back homers off the rookie right-hander in the fourth inning, and with the Arizona offense getting nothing done, Gallen was stuck with his first loss as a Diamondback. He'll carry a 2.56 ERA and 68:30 K:BB through 56.1 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Command issues linger•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Tosses four innings in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Fans six in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Arizona debut coming Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Traded to Arizona•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...