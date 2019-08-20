Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Fans eight in no-decision
Gallen threw six innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Monday, giving up one earned run on five hits, striking out eight and walking six as the Diamondbacks won 5-3.
His control wasn't at his best as he issued a season-high six free passes, but it was an otherwise stellar outing for Gallen, as he posted his third quality start of the season. The 24-year-old continues to impress, as he's now sporting an excellent 2.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 60:28 K:BB across 51.1 innings.
