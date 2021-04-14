Gallen allowed one run on three hits and two walks over four innings during Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the A's. He had eight strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 25-year-old was activated from the injured list and pitched well after missing the start of the season due to a hairline fracture in his right forearm, with the only run he gave up coming via a solo homer from Stephen Piscotty. Gallen threw 82 pitches Tuesday and should continue building up his workload early next week at Cincinnati.