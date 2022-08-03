Gallen (6-2) earned the win Tuesday in Cleveland, striking out five in 5.2 innings while allowing three runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batsman.

Gallen allowed multiple baserunners to reach in four of the six frames he pitched but managed to limit the damage to three runs. The three walks allowed tied his season high in free passes. The 27-year-old has a 3.31 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 106:32 K:BB in 111.1 innings this season but has hit 12 batters this season, second most in the National League. His next start will likely be early next week against Pittsburgh.