Gallen allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits and a walk over six innings in Sunday's loss to Atlanta. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.
It wasn't Gallen's sharpest outing as he gave up a season-high nine hits but he escaped with just two earned runs against him. The 27-year-old also coughed up a homer for the first time since April 4. After a brutal outing against the Pirates, he's given up two or fewer earned runs in three straight outings, resulting in a 2.75 ERA across 78.2 frames. Gallen's next start is projected to be in Detroit.
