Gallen took a no-decision during Thursday's win over the Astros, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven across six innings.

The 25-year-old turned in another solid start, limiting the Astros to an RBI single by Yuli Gurriel and a solo home run by Jose Altuve. Gallen started off the season with some command issues, walking five batters in his first start. In his two subsequent starts since then, the right-hander has only issued two free passes. He'll carry a 2.81 ERA and 1.25 WHIP into a tough contest Tuesday at Coors Field.