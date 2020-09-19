Gallen (2-2) allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk and struck out six over six innings in a win over the Astros on Friday.

Gallen's wild pitch in the first inning allowed the Astros to strike first. He also allowed a solo shot to George Springer in the fifth, but the Diamondbacks surged ahead in the top of the seventh. Gallen continued his solid season Friday, and the right-hander now has a 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 72 strikeouts in 66 innings. His last start of the regular season is expected to be next Friday in one game of a doubleheader versus the Rockies.