Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Fans six in win
Gallen (2-3) earned the win Wednesday after holding the Phillies scoreless over five innings, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out six.
Making his first start for the Diamondbacks, Gallen turned in a solid performance, retiring the first six batters and holding the Phillies to one single. The right-hander, who made his big league debut on June 20, was traded from the Marlins at the deadline. Through eight appearances, Gallen owns a 2.40 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB. The 24-year-old has a tall order on tap in his next start against the Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field.
