Gallen (7-2) yielded three hits and two walks over seven shutout innings Monday, striking out eight and earning a win over Pittsburgh.

Gallen let just one Pirate reach scoring position in Monday's dominating victory. He forced 14 swinging strikes on 89 pitches and lowered his season ERA to 3.12 through 118.1 frames. Over his last five starts, the 27-year-old has punched out 30 batters while giving up just six runs. Gallen will look to keep the momentum rolling in his projected matchup in Colorado this weekend.