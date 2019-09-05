Gallen (3-4) threw a one-hitter across seven scoreless innings, striking out eight batters and walking just one in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

The right-hander flirted with a no-hitter into the seventh inning, when Manny Machado broke it up with a single. Otherwise, Gallen was lights out, throwing 59-of-90 pitches for strikes as the Diamondbacks earned their ninth win in 10 games, inching closer in the wild-card race. Gallen snapped his own four-start winless streak, posting his first victory since August 7 against the Phillies when he tossed five scoreless frames and allowed just one hit in his Arizona debut. Since then, the 24-year-old rookie has whiffed 39 batters across 32 innings. He'll look to defend a solid 2.50 ERA and 1.23 WHIP during a road contest against the Mets on Tuesday.