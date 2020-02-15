Gallen's rotation spot isn't guaranteed as he's set to be part of an open competition for starting jobs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Gallen's 2.81 ERA and 28.7 percent strikeout rate in 15 starts as a rookie would seemingly make him a lock to open the year in the rotation, but that's not the tone general manager Mike Hazen took Saturday. While Hazen preached competition, it would nonetheless be quite surprising if he opens the year in the minors or the bullpen. He would seem to be the favorite of a group of four starters (Gallen, Luke Weaver, Mike Leake and Merrill Kelly) fighting for a pair of spots behind Madison Bumgarner and Robbie Ray.