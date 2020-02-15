Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Forced to fight for spot
Gallen's rotation spot isn't guaranteed as he's set to be part of an open competition for starting jobs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Gallen's 2.81 ERA and 28.7 percent strikeout rate in 15 starts as a rookie would seemingly make him a lock to open the year in the rotation, but that's not the tone general manager Mike Hazen took Saturday. While Hazen preached competition, it would nonetheless be quite surprising if he opens the year in the minors or the bullpen. He would seem to be the favorite of a group of four starters (Gallen, Luke Weaver, Mike Leake and Merrill Kelly) fighting for a pair of spots behind Madison Bumgarner and Robbie Ray.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Likely in rotation•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Officially done for season•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: May be done for season•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Turn in rotation skipped•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Surrenders three runs in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out nine in defeat•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball 2020 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
First Base Preview: New blood
First isn't as dominant as it has been, but with emerging talent and a deep pool, managers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.