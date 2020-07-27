Gallen allowed one run on two hits and five walks while striking out six over four innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Sunday.

Eric Hosmer had a solo home run to account for Gallen's lone blemish on the scoresheet. Gallen wasn't punished harshly for his generosity, but the five free passes were a bit concerning for the 24-year-old. He posted a 4.1 BB/9, a 2.81 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP across 80 innings between the Marlins and Diamondbacks as a rookie in 2019. Gallen will look for better control Friday at home versus the Dodgers.