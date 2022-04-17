Gallen allowed two hits and one walk while striking out two across four shutout innings Saturday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Gallen turned in a solid season debut and stayed out of trouble by not allowing any runners into scoring position. He relied primarily on inducing soft contact, though he also racked up eight swinging strikes across 66 total pitches. The only downside to the effort was the lack of length, but that was to be expected as he dealt with both shoulder and thumb issues prior to his opening outing. Gallen should be able to work a bit deeper in his second turn through the rotation, currently projected to come Thursday at Washington.