Gallen was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sprained right elbow.

The move comes just hours before Gallen's scheduled start against the Marlins. Given the nature of the injury to his throwing arm, a minimum IL stay seems unlikely for Gallen. The team is calling it a "minor" sprain of one section of his UCL and he will be reassessed in a couple weeks. The righty has endured a couple tough outings in 2021, but through five starts he boasts a 3.04 ERA with 32 strikeouts. Matt Peacock will start in his place on short notice.