Gallen (2-10) allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Dodgers.

Gallen stumbled out of the gate Monday, allowing three runs in the first inning after his offense went up 1-0 before he took the mound. He escaped a few jams on his way to four straight scoreless frames before allowing another run in the sixth. Gallen allowed three or fewer runs in his previous four outings and watched his ERA climb to 4.44 after taking his third consecutive loss. The 26-year-old righty is lined up to face the Astros in Houston this weekend.