Gallen allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five across 6.2 innings Wednesday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Gallen entered Wednesday's start having allowed 13 earned runs across his last 16 innings, but he managed to hold the Giants scoreless for six innings. His outing was spoiled a bit after he allowed three of the five hitters he faced in the seventh frame to reach base. Despite the late struggles, he left the game in line for a win and recorded 13 of his 20 outs via strikeout or groundout. Overall, Gallen has a 3.56 ERA and a 89:28 K:BB across 93.2 innings for the season.