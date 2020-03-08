Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings in Saturday's spring game against the Angels, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Gallen worked from behind throughout the outing. "That's the most frustrating part about today, but like I told (pitching coach Matt Herges), it wasn't me trying to be fine," the pitcher said. "It was just one of those days I didn't have command of the pitches I wanted to, so I had to kind of make pitches." The right-hander was removed with two outs in the fourth after Angels catcher Anthony Benboom, who had homered earlier, lined a single through the box. Gallen has allowed five runs on six hits (two HR), three walks and one hit batter while striking out seven over eight Cactus League innings.