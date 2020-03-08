Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Labors into fourth
Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings in Saturday's spring game against the Angels, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Gallen worked from behind throughout the outing. "That's the most frustrating part about today, but like I told (pitching coach Matt Herges), it wasn't me trying to be fine," the pitcher said. "It was just one of those days I didn't have command of the pitches I wanted to, so I had to kind of make pitches." The right-hander was removed with two outs in the fourth after Angels catcher Anthony Benboom, who had homered earlier, lined a single through the box. Gallen has allowed five runs on six hits (two HR), three walks and one hit batter while striking out seven over eight Cactus League innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Can't get past third inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Shines in spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Forced to fight for spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Likely in rotation•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Officially done for season•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: May be done for season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...