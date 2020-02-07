Gallen is likely to begin the season in the Diamondbacks' rotation, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

It comes as no surprise that Gallen is likely to crack the rotation to begin the season as he posted a 2.81 ERA with 10.8 K/9 across 80 innings in the majors last season. However, after the addition of Madison Bumgarner this offseason, Gallen will have to compete with the likes of Merrill Kelly, Alex Young and Taylor Clarke throughout spring training to solidify his role.