Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Likely in rotation
Gallen is likely to begin the season in the Diamondbacks' rotation, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
It comes as no surprise that Gallen is likely to crack the rotation to begin the season as he posted a 2.81 ERA with 10.8 K/9 across 80 innings in the majors last season. However, after the addition of Madison Bumgarner this offseason, Gallen will have to compete with the likes of Merrill Kelly, Alex Young and Taylor Clarke throughout spring training to solidify his role.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Officially done for season•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: May be done for season•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Turn in rotation skipped•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Surrenders three runs in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out nine in defeat•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: No limits for now•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 11-20
How deep does the elite tier go in 2020? Deeper than usual, with plenty of potential top earners...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 31-40
You're going to see plenty of starting pitchers and high-upside sluggers going off the board...