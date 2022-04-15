The Diamondbacks list Gallen (thumb) as their probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Gallen was initially lined up to make his season debut earlier this week against the Astros, but the Diamondbacks opted to push him back four days in the schedule while he contended with a small cut on his thumb. The injury apparently wasn't anything that hindered him in his throwing session after he was pushed off Tuesday's start against Houston, so he'll take the hill for the second game of the Diamondbacks' weekend series in New York.