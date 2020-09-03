Gallen allowed one hit and two walks while striking out seven over seven-plus scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Gallan and Los Angeles' Walker Beuhler had an old-fashioned pitching duel at Dodger Stadium, and the Diamondbacks right-hander did not allow a runner to get as far as second base. Getting in front of hitters -- he was ahead 0-2 or 1-2 after three pitches to 18 of the 24 batters faced -- Gallen made a 1-0 lead hold up and lowered his ERA to 1.80. Unfortunately, the Arizona bullpen coughed up the lead in the bottom of the ninth. Gallen, who has yet to allow more than three earned runs in any of his 23 MLB starts, will look to extend that streak next Monday on the road against the Giants.