Gallen allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 5.2 innings in Friday's spring start against the Reds.

This was Gallen's final Cactus League outing before he takes the ball next Thursday, Opening Day, in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. He gave up two home runs to round out a spring with ugly results: 15 earned runs in 16.1 innings with 10 walks. The right-hander didn't sound concerned when he told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that he did "zero" work on game planning. Of note, his fastball was down a couple ticks, from 94.2 mph last season to 92.5 mph Thursday. He's been down all camp, according to Piecoro. Nevertheless, Gallen threw 82 pitches and worked into the sixth inning.