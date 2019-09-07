Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: No limits for now
Gallen, who has pitched a career-high 159.2 innings this season, will not be under any restrictions for now, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Gallen blew past his previous career high of 133.1 innings established in 2018 while in the Marlins organization. Clubs will often monitor or shut down young pitchers at this point of the season in hopes of preventing injury, but the Diamondbacks will stay the course while chasing down a postseason berth. "Not right now - as long as we're in this thing," manager Torey Lovullo said. "As long as we're in it, he's going to keep pitching." The right-hander has posted a 2.25 ERA while striking out 39 and walking 14 over 32 innings (six starts) since joining Arizona. Lovullo had been concerned with the number of walks Gallen issued, but he's cut those down considerably, issuing just four over the last 17 innings.
