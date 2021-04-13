Gallen (forearm) was activated from the 10-day injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled Tuesday start against the Athletics.

Gallen suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm in late March and initially had a rather ambiguous timeline. As it turns out, he won't end up missing more than two starts. After throwing 67 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday, he'll likely be on some sort of pitch count in his season debut but could still last long enough to be eligible for a win if he's efficient with his pitches.