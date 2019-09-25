Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Officially done for season
Manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Gallen will not pitch again this season, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
With the Diamondbacks no longer fighting for a playoff spot, this isn't all too surprising, as Gallen has already thrown a career-high 171.1 innings between the majors and minors this season. The rookie right-hander made 15 big-league starts with the Marlins and Diamondbacks, posting a 2.81 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 96:36 K:BB in 80 innings. He's expected to claim one of Arizona's rotation spots in 2020.
