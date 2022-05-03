Gallen (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits over 6.1 innings Monday, striking out five and earning a win over Miami.

Gallen cruised through six shutout innings before running into some trouble in the seventh; he hit Avisail Garcia and Garrett Cooper before striking out Brian Anderson. Both Garcia and Cooper would come around to score with Noe Ramirez on the mound, ending Gallen's bid for a second straight scoreless performance. The 26-year-old owns a 1.27 ERA with a 19:4 K:BB on the year. Gallen is lined up to face the Rockies at home this weekend.