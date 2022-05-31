Gallen (4-0) earned the win over Atlanta on Monday, tossing 5.2 innings and allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six.

Gallen allowed plenty of traffic in the outing -- he had only one 1-2-3 frame -- but the right-hander mostly navigated around trouble to record his fourth victory. The Arizona ace had surrendered a season-high six earned runs in his previous start, so this was a nice bounce-back, though he gave up exactly the same number of hits (seven) and walks (two) as in the previous appearance. Gallen has yielded two or fewer earned runs in all but one of his nine starts this season, and he'll carry a shiny 2.32 ERA into his next outing, which lines up to come in Pittsburgh this weekend.